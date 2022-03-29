Bali's Udayana University Removes Lecturer Accused of Corruption

english.jpnn.com, BALI - The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named three suspects of the 2018 Tabanan Regency Regional Incentive Fund (DID) corruption.

The three include former Tabanan regent Ni Putu Eka Wiryastuti and her expert staff member I Dewa Nyoman Wiratmaja, who was also a lecturer at the Udayana University's Faculty of Economics and Business (FEB).

The other one is the former head of Special Physical Allocation Fund II at the Finance Ministry's Directorate General of Fiscal Balance, Rifa Surya.

The Udayana University immediately took a firm action after the KPK named Dewa a suspect.

"For the time being, the person concerned has been freed from his duties," said Chancellor I Nyoman Gde Antara. "We will find his replacement."

The Chancellor appealed to other lecturers to be tasked with helping the community and certain institutions outside the campus, to ask for permission as stipulated by the campus regulations. (antara/lia/mcr20/jpnn)

