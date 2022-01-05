Jokowi Visits Central Java to Distribute Aid to Street Vendors

jpnn.com, JAWA TENGAH - President Joko Widodo paid a visit to Central Java on Wednesday (5/1) to distribute state aid and monitor Covid-19 vaccination, among other things.

He arrived at the Adi Soemarmo Air Force Base, Boyolali regency, at around 8 a.m. and was immediately greeted by the Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo.

Jokowi continued his journey to Sragen regency, where he would hand over assistance to street vendors and stalls in the Gemolong market.

After that, the former Jakarta governor would hand over similar assistance at the Purwodadi market, Grobogan regency.

The president was also set to monitor the Covid-19 vaccination for children, held at SD Negeri 3 Nglinduk, Gabus district, Grobogan.

Then, Jokowi and his entourage would continue their journey to Blora regency using the Indonesian Air Force Super Puma helicopter.

In Blora, the president was set to inaugurate the Randugunting dam.

After that, he would visit Semarang city to inaugurate the Johar market and hand over cash assistance for street vendors and stalls in the front yard of Kauman Square.