Surakarta Mayor Gibran Tests Positive for Covid-19
english.jpnn.com, SURAKARTA - Surakarta Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time.
Gibran first contracted the coronavirus in July 2021. He was asymptomatic.
On Monday (7/3), he tested positive again with mild symptoms.
Gibran, the eldest son of President Joko Widodo, has received both primary vaccine and booster vaccine.
Surakarta Health Agency head Siti Wahyuningsih said the vaccine could not completely prevent someone from being exposed to Covid-19.
She said the vaccine was to increase immunity in the body so that people would not be too severely affected by the virus.
Given the high number of confirmed cases, the Surakarta administration will speed up the vaccination process.
"We continue to invite the public to inject primary and booster vaccines," said Siti. (mcr21/mcr20/jpnn)
