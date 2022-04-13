Police Detain Rico Valentino, Putra Siregar for Alleged Attack

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Police have detained actor Rico Valentino and businessman Putra Siregar for an alleged attack against Nuralamsyah.

Both are currently being detained at the South Jakarta Police headquarters.

Jakarta Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Endra Zulpan confirmed the detention on Tuesday (12/4).

The mid-level police officer said Rico and Putra would be detained for the next 20 days. However, he said the South Jakarta Police would not make an official statement until Wednesday (13/4).

Rico and Putra were named suspects in the alleged beating case.

Previously, Nuralamsyah expected Rico and Putra to apologize.

However, because an apology was never made, Nuralamsyah reported the two to the South Jakarta Police on March 11.

The two men are suspected of attacking Nuralamsyah in a cafe in the Senopati area, South Jakarta.