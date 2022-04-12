Lecturer Ade Armando Attacked During Chaotic Student Protest
english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - University of Indonesia lecturer Ade Armando was beaten by a group of people during a student demonstration in front of the House of Representatives headquarters, Monday (11/4) afternoon.
The attackers were seen not wearing student attributes.
As a result of the violence, Ade's eyes were swollen.
Moreover, Ade's pants were also stripped by the irresponsible group.
Three policemen carried Ade into the parliament building.
Ade, who is also a social media activist, joined the demonstration to give moral support to students, who protested against the postponement of the 2024 election and the extension of the president's term of office.
An eye witness named Indra Jaya Putra said that Ade did not immediately get help when he was beaten.
Indra is Ade's cameraman, who accompanied the activist during the demonstration.
Lecturer Ade Armando was beaten by a group of people during a student demonstration, Monday (11/4) afternoon.
