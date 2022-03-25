Police Extend Indra Kenz's Detention Amid Fraud Investigation
english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The police have extended Indra Kenz's detention period up to 40 days.
Indra has been in detention for at least 20 days since February 15.
"His detention has been extended to 40 days from March 17 to April 25," said National Police spokesman Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan, Thursday (24/3).
The extension was made amid the investigation against Indra over a fraud case.
Indra has been named a suspect over an alleged Binomo binary option fraud.
He might have violated the Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law, as well as the money laundering criminal law.
Also See:
So far, investigators have confiscated Indra's assets amounting to Rp 43.5 billion.
The assets confiscated include two luxury vehicles, two plots of land, a house, and a YouTube account. (mcr7/mcr20/jpnn)
This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Polisi Ungkap Alasan Perpanjang Masa Tahanan Indra Kenz, Ternyata...
The police have extended Indra Kenz's detention period up to 40 days.
RELATED NEWS
- News Presenter Ira Koesno's Father Dies Due to Covid-19
- Hundreds of Muslims Hold Mass Action Urging Yaqut's Removal
- Police Tighten Security in Anticipation of 2503 Mass Action
- Juragan 99 Dismisses Money Laundering Accusation
- Five People Wanted After Burning 20 Shophouses in Dekai Yahukimo
- Gorontalo Policeman Beni Mutahir Shot Dead by Drug Convict