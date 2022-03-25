Police Extend Indra Kenz's Detention Amid Fraud Investigation

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The police have extended Indra Kenz's detention period up to 40 days.

Indra has been in detention for at least 20 days since February 15.

"His detention has been extended to 40 days from March 17 to April 25," said National Police spokesman Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan, Thursday (24/3).

The extension was made amid the investigation against Indra over a fraud case.

Indra has been named a suspect over an alleged Binomo binary option fraud.

He might have violated the Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law, as well as the money laundering criminal law.

So far, investigators have confiscated Indra's assets amounting to Rp 43.5 billion.

The assets confiscated include two luxury vehicles, two plots of land, a house, and a YouTube account. (mcr7/mcr20/jpnn)

