Armed Group Allegedly Shoots at Kenyam Airport in Papua

english.jpnn.com, PAPUA - An armed criminal group in Papua has allegedly carried out a terror act by firing shots at the Kenyam Airport area, Nduga regency, Monday (28/3) afternoon.

Nduga Police chief Senior Adjutant Commissioner I Komang Budiartha confirmed the attack, saying that a shootout was still ongoing between the attackers and the security forces.

On Saturday, an armed criminal group led by Egianus Kogoya also carried out an attack on a military post located in Quary Bawah, Traslala village, Kenyam district, Nduga.

The Indonesian Navy said that the group threw grenades from two directions, namely behind the market and the Alguru River. At least 35 marines shot back and chased after the attackers.

Two marines, namely First Lieutenant M. Iqbal and First Private Wison Anderson Here, were killed. Eight other marines were injured. (mcr30/mcr20/jpnn)

