Attack on Lecturer Ade Armando Was Planned, Says IPW

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesia Police Watch (IPW) has asked the police to take firm action against the perpetrators of the alleged attack against lecturer and social media activist Ade Armando.

Ade was beaten while in a crowd during a demonstration held by student executive boards from various universities in front of the Parliament building in Jakarta, Monday (11/4).

IPW chairman Sugeng Teguh Santoso urged the Jakarta Police to immediately arrest Ade's attackers and the parties who rode the chaos at the supposedly peaceful demonstration.

Sugeng said that the arrest of Ade's attackers could be an entry point for the police to reveal who the provocateurs behind the scene were.

"The police must be firm on the perpetrators of violent crimes that are motivated by hatred due to differences in beliefs and political attitudes," said Sugeng in a written statement, Tuesday (12/4).

Sugeng assessed that the beating against Ade was planned beforehand by a group of provocateurs, who he said were not student protesters.

National Police spokesman Inspector General Dedi Prasetyo said the Jakarta Police had arrested several people suspected of being involved in the attack against Ade.

"Investigators have secured two pieces of evidence that are sufficient to identify the suspects," said Dedi at a press conference, Monday (11/4) night. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

