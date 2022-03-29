Police Hint New Suspect in OnlyFans Creator's Pornography Case

JPNN.com

Tuesday, 29 March 2022 – 22:01 GMT+7
Indonesian OnlyFans creator Dea / Credit: Instagram (@gresaidss)

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The special criminal investigation directorate of the Jakarta Polce is still continuing to investigate the alleged distribution of pornographic content involving an Indonesian OnlyFans content creator named Dea.

The police hinted that they would add a new suspect in the case.

"Under the law, other actors or supporters will become suspects as well. We will summon those in the video to be examined," said Jakarta Police special criminal investigation director Senior Commissioner Auliansyah Lubis in Jakarta, Tuesday (29/3).

Auliansyah added that the police had pocketed the identity of Dea's co-star in her video.

"Later, we will examine the person as a witness before naming any suspect," he said.

Dea has been publishing content on OnlyFans for about a year, with an income of around Rp 15 million to Rp 20 million per month.

Investigators arrested Dea in Malang, East Java, Thursday (24/3) night. She was named a suspect on charges of distributing and/or making accessible electronic documents containing pornography content.

However, the police have not detained her, but she is required to make mandatory reporting. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Siapa Calon Tersangka Baru di Kasus Pornografi Dea OnlyFans? Begini Kata Polisi

