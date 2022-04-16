Indonesia Condemns Attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque in Palestine

JPNN.com

Saturday, 16 April 2022 – 18:17 GMT+7
A woman holding a sign showing support for Palestinians / Credit: Ricardo, JPNN

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Indonesian Foreign Ministry has responded to the violence that occurred at the al-Aqsa Mosque complex in Palestine on Friday (15/4).

Through its official Twitter account, the ministry strongly condemned the armed violence carried out by Israeli security forces against Palestinians.

"This act of violence against civilians cannot be justified and must be stopped immediately, especially at the place of worship of the Al Aqsa Mosque in the holy month of Ramadan," read the statement, Saturday (16/4).

Palestinian medics revealed that the violence injured more than 150 Palestinians.

Tensions between Israel and Palestine have reignited recently.

Three Israelis were killed in Tel Aviv last week.

Then, more than 20 Palestinians, some of whom were identified as gunmen, were killed during Israeli sweeps in the West Bank. (mcr9/mcr20/jpnn)

