Moeldoko Condemns Attack on Ade Armando During Student Protest

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Presidential Chief of Staff Moeldoko has condemned the attack against social media activist and University of Indonesia lecturer Ade Armando in front of the Parliament building in Jakarta, Monday (11/4).

He said that the attack in the midst of a supposedly peaceful student demonstration was an act of cowardice.

"I condemn the anarchic actions against Ade Armando," said Moeldoko in a statement.

He stressed that the government welcomed criticism and input from the public through various channels, including demonstrations.

Moeldoko asked the security forces not to hesitate to take firm action against the alleged perpetrators.

The police have confirmed that the attackers were not student protesters.

They also suspected that the attack was not related to the issues expressed by the students. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

