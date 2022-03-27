Two Soldiers Die After Egianus Kogoya's Attack in Nduga, Papua

english.jpnn.com, NDUGA - The number of victims of the attack by the Egianus Kogoya group in Nduga, Papua, has increased to two, after Private One Wison Anderson Here took his last breath, Sunday (27/3) early morning.

He went through a critical period after suffering serious injuries in the abdomen.

Anderson died following another soldier, namely Lieutenant M. Iqbal.

Nduga Police chief Senior Adjutant Commissioner I Komang Budiartha revealed that the bodies of the two Indonesian soldiers were flown to Timika at 8.45 a.m. local time. Anderson and Iqbal were evacuated using military helicopters.

"They were evacuated from Kenyam to Timika and will be returned to their respective villages," said Komang.

Anderson and Iqbal died after the Quari Bawah Fisheries Task Force Post was attacked by Egianus Kogoya, Saturday (26/3) afternoon.

Eight other soldiers were seriously injured and are now receiving medical treatment.

Based on data obtained by JPNN, the attack occurred at 5.50 p.m. local time, with the group throwing grenades. (mcr30/mcr20/jpnn)

