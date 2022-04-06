Police Member Named Suspect After Hitting Pedestrian Dead

english.jpnn.com, TAPANULI UTARA - A police officer in North Tapanuli regency, North Sumatra, identified as Chief Brigadier I, has been named a suspect after hitting a pedestrian dead.

He is now facing six years in prison.

"The suspect has been detained," said North Tapanuli Police spokesman First Adjutant Inspector W. Barimbing, Tuesday (6/4).

He stated that suspect was subject to Article 310 of Law Number 22/2009 concerning road traffic and transportation.

The accident occurred on the Sumatra Sibolga-Tarutung cross road in Pagaran Lambung I village, Adian Koting district, on Saturday (2/4).

At that time, the police officer was in charge of transporting vaccine from Medan to Sibolga.

He was reportedly drowsy and eventually hit a pedestrian, causing the victim to die.

In addition, the car also hit a local resident's house. (mcr20/jpnn/antara)

