Five Students Arrested for Slashing, Robbing Police Member in Bekasi
english.jpnn.com, BEKASI - Five students have been arrested for allegedly slashing and robbing a police officer in the Jalan Raya Kranggan area, Jatisampurna, Bekasi.
The victim is identified as First Assistant Inspector Edi Santoso (41), who is a member of the Mobile Brigade in Kelapa Dua, Depok.
Jakarta Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Endra Zulpan said the five alleged perpetrators were currently undergoing intensive examination.
The incident happened on Tuesday (15/3) at around 2.30 in the morning.
At that time, the victim was returning home from duty.
The alleged perpetrators followed him on a motorbike.
They then slashed the victim and took away his motorbike. (mcr3/mcr20/jpnn)
Five students have been arrested for allegedly slashing and robbing a police officer in Bekasi.
