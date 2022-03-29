OnlyFans Creator Apologizes After Named Suspect Over Pornography

JPNN.com

Tuesday, 29 March 2022 – 12:01 GMT+7
Indonesian OnlyFans content creator Dea / Credit: Fransiskus Adryanto Pratama, JPNN

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - An Indonesian OnlyFans content creator named Dea has apologized after being named a suspect over pornography.

"I apologize for causing an uproar," said Dea at the Jakarta Police headquarters, Monday (28/3).

She also ensured that she would cooperate with authorities during the legal process.

"I just want to be cooperative and comply with existing regulations," continued Dea.

Dea was arrested in Malang, East Java, on Thursday (24/3) night.

Despite being named a suspect, Dea is not detained by the police.

However, she is bounded by mandatory reporting, according to Jakarta Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Endra Zulpan.

Before her arrest, Dea openly admitted to being a content creator who made money on OnlyFans.

