OnlyFans Creator in Indonesia Named Suspect Over Pornography

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Jakarta Police have named an OnlyFans content creator, Dea (23), a suspect for selling pornographic content on the site.

The police said that Dea had been proven to produce and distribute adult content.

Dea was arrested on Thursday (24/3) night. Investigators discovered that Dea was actively selling pornographic photos.

Jakarta Police special criminal investigation director Senior Commissioner Auliansyah Lubis said Dea had violated the Pornography Law.

Previously, Dea openly admitted to being a content creator who made money on OnlyFans.

"I just want to do cosplay. It's just for fun," said Dea in the Deddy Corbuzier podcast on YouTube.

Dea admitted that she earned US$5 or around Rp 70,000 per subscriber. (mcr31/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Dea OnlyFans Ditangkap Terkait Konten Video Dewasa, Sebegini Ternyata Penghasilannya