JPNN.com

JPNN.com English News OnlyFans Creator in Indonesia Named Suspect Over Pornography

OnlyFans Creator in Indonesia Named Suspect Over Pornography

Saturday, 26 March 2022 – 13:37 GMT+7
OnlyFans Creator in Indonesia Named Suspect Over Pornography - JPNN.com English
Indonesian OnlyFans creator Dea / Credit: Instagram (@gresaidss)

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Jakarta Police have named an OnlyFans content creator, Dea (23), a suspect for selling pornographic content on the site.

The police said that Dea had been proven to produce and distribute adult content.

Dea was arrested on Thursday (24/3) night. Investigators discovered that Dea was actively selling pornographic photos.

Also See:

Jakarta Police special criminal investigation director Senior Commissioner Auliansyah Lubis said Dea had violated the Pornography Law.

Previously, Dea openly admitted to being a content creator who made money on OnlyFans.

"I just want to do cosplay. It's just for fun," said Dea in the Deddy Corbuzier podcast on YouTube.

Also See:

Dea admitted that she earned US$5 or around Rp 70,000 per subscriber. (mcr31/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Dea OnlyFans Ditangkap Terkait Konten Video Dewasa, Sebegini Ternyata Penghasilannya

The Jakarta Police have named an OnlyFans content creator named Dea a suspect.
TAGS   Dea OnlyFans OnlyFans OnlyFans Creator Pornography Suspect

RELATED NEWS