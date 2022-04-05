Police to Examine Subscriber of OnlyFans Content Creator

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - This week, investigators from the special criminal investigation directorate of the Jakarta Police will examine a well-known comedian over the alleged pornography case that dragged an Indonesian OnlyFans content creator named Dea.

The comedian with the initial M will be investigated in his capacity as a witness as he is believed to have purchased some of Dea's content.

Jakarta Police special criminal investigation director Senior Commissioner Auliansyah Lubis said the examination would be carried out to find out whether M participated in distributing Dea's content.

"We will see if he is involved in spreading it," said Auliansyah at the Jakarta Police headquarters, Tuesday (5/4).

Auliansyah refused to speculate about the possibility of the comedian being a new suspect in the case.

The allegation of the comedian being Dea's subscriber occurred after investigators examined Dea's lover, Dicky Reno Zulpratomo.

The police confiscated a google drive account containing 76 videos and photos of Dea in nude.

Dea has been named a suspect. However, she is not detained.