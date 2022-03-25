Influencer Medina Zein Named Suspect Over Sale of Fake Bags

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Influencer Medina Zein has been named a suspect over allegation of fake high-end bag sales reported by businesswoman Uci Flowdea.

Uci's lawyer, Achmad Ramzi, said that his client reported Medina on October 11 last year.

"The status of MS alias MZ has been raised to a suspect. [Medina] has been investigated as a suspect based on my client's report," said Ramzi.

The incident started when Uci bought a bag from Medina, which turned out to be fake.

"On this matter, my client filed a report to the Surabaya Police. On the report, there were proofs of communication where MS alias MZ presented threats through a [WhatsApp] conversation," he said.

Ramzi said they made the report based on Article 127 and Article 335 of the Criminal Code.

Medina was named a suspect on March 15. She has applied for mediation, according to Ramzi.

"There has been an apology so that the case can be resolved amicably. But, my client has not been willing to go there. She wants to proceed this case," said Ramzi. (chi/mcr20/jpnn)

