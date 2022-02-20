Woman Reporting Alleged Corruption in Cirebon Becomes Suspect

english.jpnn.com, CIREBON - Nurhayati, who reported an alleged corruption case in the Citemu village, Mundu district, Cirebon regency, West Java, has been named a suspect, according to Cirebon Police Chief Senior Adjutant Commissioner M. Fahri Siregar.

Fahri said the case stemmed from a public report related to corruption allegedly committed by Citemu village head Supriadi.

"There was information regarding alleged corruption by Supriadi involving the 2019-2020 regional budget," Fahri said in a press release, Sunday (20/2).

Then, the Cirebon Police immediately carried out an investigation and found preliminary evidence that was sufficient to hold Supriadi accountable.

However, after Supriadi's case file was sent to the prosecutor, the file was deemed incomplete.

Cirebon Police investigators were looking for other evidence. They immediately investigated Nurhayati, who was the village treasurer.

During the investigation, police found indications of the woman's involvement in the alleged corruption.

On that basis, Nurhayati's status was changed from witness to suspect.