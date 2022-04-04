Hotman Paris Reported to Police for Dancing with Group of Women
english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Lawyer Razman Arif Nasution and the Intellectual Batak Forum (FBI) have reported the famous lawyer Hotman Paris to the Jakarta Police over allegations of spreading "immoral" content on Instagram.
As seen in his Instagram uploads, Hotman was dancing with a group of young women dressed in black. Behind them displayed a green luxury car.
"This is purely because we are not comfortable with the behavior of the lawyer," said Razman.
Hotman Paris has responded to the report, saying that he would focus on making money instead.
"No worries. I'm now busy looking for money," he said at an event at the Pacific Place Mall, Jakarta, Saturday (2/4).
He also argued that the content he uploaded on Instagram did not contain any pornographic elements.
Also See:
He then mentioned about former Indonesian president Soekarno who also liked to dance.
"In Western films, there is dancing there. Is it pornography? Don't be sarcastic. Don't envy others," he said. (jlo/mcr20/jpnn)
This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Dilaporkan ke Polisi Terkait Konten Pornografi, Hotman Paris Bilang Begini
Famous lawyer Hotman Paris has been reported to the police over allegations of spreading
RELATED NEWS
- Police Name New Suspect in Indra Kenz's Binomo Case
- Captain Vincent Accused of Binary Option Fraud
- BNI Customer Reportedly Lost Rp 3.5 Billion from Saving Account
- Two BPK Employees Arrested with Rp 350 Million in Backpack
- Nindy Ayunda's Babysitter Arrested for Alleged Child Abuse
- Police Hint New Suspect in OnlyFans Creator's Pornography Case