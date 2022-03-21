North Lubuklinggau Police Chief Removed Over Death of Prisoner
english.jpnn.com, LUBUKLINGGAU - North Lubuklinggau Police chief Adjutant Commissioner Sudarno has been removed after a prisoner was allegedly tortured to his death by the policemen in the cell.
The Lubuklinggau Police have also named four police officers as suspects.
The death of the prisoner named Hermanto (41) at the North Lubuklinggau Police headquarters in South Sumatra first came to light last month.
South Sumatra Police Chief Inspector General Toni Harmanto said that his party would take firm action against those involved.
"Since the death of the prisoner, an examination has been carried out," said Toni, Sunday (20/3).
Seven police officers have been examined in relation to the case.
The four officers who allegedly tortured the victim to death will be subject to criminal sanctions. In addition, they are also likely to be fired for violating the code of ethics.
Toni had previously apologized for the victim's death, as conveyed by South Sumatra Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Supriadi, Monday (21/2).
