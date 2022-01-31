Edy Mulyadi Named Suspect Over Hate Speech

jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The National Police named Edy Mulyadi a suspect over hate speech on Monday (31/1) afternoon.

The decision was made after investigators examined Edy as a witness in the case.

"It was decided that [Edy]'s status should be raised from witness to suspect," National Police spokesman Brigadier General Ahmad Ramadhan told reporters.

After the examination, investigators immediately detained Edy.

"An arrest has been made for the sake of the investigation," said Ramadhan.

Edy has been under spotlight following a viral video of him calling the new capital city in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan, a place for the disposal of the children of genies.

He was reported to three different police stations, namely the East Kalimantan Police, North Sulawesi Police, and West Kalimantan Police, for his remarks.

The perpetrator was charged with the ITE Law and the Criminal Code, said Ramadhan. (cuy/mcr20/jpnn)

