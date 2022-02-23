Three Men Arrested for Attack of KNPI Chairman Haris Pertama

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The Jakarta Police have arrested three men for an alleged attack against Indonesian Youth National Committee (KNPI) chairman Haris Pertama.

The incident took place at the Garuda Restaurant, Cikini, Central Jakarta, on Monday (21/2) at around 2 p.m.

The three arrestees are identified as MS, JT, and SS. There are two other alleged attackers on the run, namely H and I.

Jakarta Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Endra Zulpan said the three perpetrators were originally from Ambon, Maluku.

"In less than 24 hours, the alleged perpetrators were arrested," said Zulpan during a press conference, Tuesday (22/2).

Zulpan said MS, JT, H, and I were the ones who allegedly beat up Haris. Meanwhile, SS was the alleged mastermind behind the incident.

"The victim suffered lacerations to his right temple and bruises to his right and left eyes," said Zulpan.

The five perpetrators have been named suspects and are facing threats of nine years in prison.