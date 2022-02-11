Former Soppeng Police Chief Murdered by Group of People

english.jpnn.com, SOPPENG - A retired police member, who once served as the Soppeng Police chief in South Sulawesi, has been killed by an unidentified group of people.

The incident happened to Kamaruddin (65) in front of his house in Abbanuange village, Lilirilau district.

Soppeng Police criminal investigation unit head First Inspector Noviarif Kurniawan confirmed the incident.

"We are handling it. The perpetrator stabbed the victim in the chest with a dagger. The victim was a former police chief, whose last title was a commissioner," said Noviarif, Thursday (10/2).

Noviarif revealed that on Wednesday (9/2) afternoon, the victim's child, AY (27), was chased by four people on a motorbike.

Arriving at the victim's house, AY and the alleged perpetrators argued.

"When they arrived in front of the house, there was an argument. Then, the victim came out and approached the perpetrators. That's when the perpetrators stabbed the victim in the chest, after which they fled," added Noviarif.

The Soppeng Police are currently pursuing the perpetrators.