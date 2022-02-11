Former Soppeng Police Chief Murdered by Group of People
english.jpnn.com, SOPPENG - A retired police member, who once served as the Soppeng Police chief in South Sulawesi, has been killed by an unidentified group of people.
The incident happened to Kamaruddin (65) in front of his house in Abbanuange village, Lilirilau district.
Soppeng Police criminal investigation unit head First Inspector Noviarif Kurniawan confirmed the incident.
"We are handling it. The perpetrator stabbed the victim in the chest with a dagger. The victim was a former police chief, whose last title was a commissioner," said Noviarif, Thursday (10/2).
Noviarif revealed that on Wednesday (9/2) afternoon, the victim's child, AY (27), was chased by four people on a motorbike.
Arriving at the victim's house, AY and the alleged perpetrators argued.
"When they arrived in front of the house, there was an argument. Then, the victim came out and approached the perpetrators. That's when the perpetrators stabbed the victim in the chest, after which they fled," added Noviarif.
The Soppeng Police are currently pursuing the perpetrators.
A former Soppeng Police chief in South Sulawesi has been killed by an unidentified group of people.
RELATED NEWS
- Ritual at Jember's Payangan Beach Kills 11 People
- Drug Suspect in South Sumatra Shot While Resisting Arrest
- Jakarta's Wisma UIC Catches Fire While Under Maintenance
- Police Excavate Dead Bodies of Former Caged Inmates in Langkat
- PSI Responds to Ganjar's Apology for Wadas Incident
- Jakarta Prepares Six Isolation Spots for Covid-19 Patients