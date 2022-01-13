8-Year-Old Girl Reports Stepmother Torture to Teacher

jpnn.com, DELI SERDANG - An 8-year-old girl has allegedly become a victim of torture by her 33-year-old stepmother in Sei Semayang village, Sunggal district, Deli Serdang regency, North Sumatra.

As a result of the abuse, she was traumatized and suffered bruises on the face and eyes, and her shoulder blade was shifted.

The victim then reported the incident to her teacher at school.

Local residents who were concerned shared photos of the victim on social media to ask for help.

The Medan Police's women and children protection unit head, Adjutant Commissioner Madianta Ginting, confirmed the incident on Wednesday (12/1), saying that the police had arrested the alleged perpetrator.

"We have arrested her, who is now under investigation at the Medan Police Headquarters," said Madianta.

Meanwhile, Sunggal Police chief Commissioner Chandra Yudha Pranata said that he had gone to the victim's house immediately after receiving information about the incident.

"This child abuse case is being handled by the Medan Police," he said. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

