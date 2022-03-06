Married Couple in Tanjungbalai Could Face Death Sentence Over Drugs

english.jpnn.com, TANJUNGBALAI - A man in Tanjungbalai, North Sumatra, identified with the initials ASH, and his wife AE could face death penalty over drug transaction, said Asahan Police chief Senior Adjutant Commissioner Putu Yudha Prawira.

The two were arrested for dealing 848.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine.

They were charged with Law Number 35/2009 concerning narcotics.

"They could face death penalty, life imprisonment, or imprisonment for six to 20 years and a maximum fine of Rp 10 billion," said Putu, Saturday (5/3).

The police arrested ASH on Tuesday (1/3) in Sei Raja village, Sei Tualang Raso district, Tanjungbalai, as he was carrying a white plastic bag suspected of containing one ounce of methamphetamine.

In the interrogation, ASH admitted he had also stored some of the drugs in his house.

"In the alleged perpetrator's house, officers found three white plastic wrappers with methamphetamine," Putu said.

Not only that, the police also found four glass plates containing methamphetamine and one glass bowl containing the same drugs stored in a rice cooker.