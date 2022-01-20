Female Police Officer Fired for Having Affair, Police Chief Sued

jpnn.com, MALUKU UTARA - A female police officer in North Maluku, identified as Chief Brigadier R, was fired for having an extramarital affair with a fellow officer in the province, identified as Senior Adjutant Commissioner SS.

Not accepting this, R sued the North Maluku Police chief Inspector General Risyapudin Nursin to the Ambon State Administrative Court (PTUN).

North Maluku Police legal affairs head Senior Commissioner Yudi Rumantoro has confirmed this.

"They are still completing administrative documents. It's still in the process," Yudi said in Ternate, Thursday (20/1).

Previously, the North Maluku Police fired eight officers, including R, for serious violations. Meanwhile, according to the local police, R's affair partner must be processed by the National Police.

Risyapudin emphasized that the eight police officers were fired in 2021, four of whom were members of the North Maluku Police and the other four were from more local police forces.

"The cases varied, ranging from being absent from duty for more than 30 days to cases of infidelity," he said. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

