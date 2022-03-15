Sigit Asks Police Chiefs to Guard Distribution of Cooking Oil

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - National Police chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo and Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi held a video conference with all regional police chiefs on Monday (14/3).

Both of them provide direction related to the distribution of cooking oil to meet the needs of the community.

In his briefing, Sigit ordered all regional police chiefs to ensure the availability of cooking oil for the public in both traditional and modern markets.

"The most important thing is we must ensure that starting today until next week, cooking oil must be distributed," said Sigit in his press release.

"Please strictly supervise [the process]," he added.

Sigit asked all regional police chiefs to prevent potential violations.

"Find indications of violations to see whether it is really being distributed to the producers or it is just a document work," said Sigit.

Sigit also reminded the police chiefs to check if there was a breach of law related to price disparities in the market.