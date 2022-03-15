Ganjar Pranowo Fascinated by Mangrove Tourism in Balikpapan
english.jpnn.com, BALIKPAPAN - Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo is very impressed with the Graha Indah mangrove center and tourist area, which is located in Candi Indah village, North Balikpapan district, Balikpapan, East Kalimantan.
He sees the mangrove area as not only a conservation location but also an economic booster.
"As soon as I enter the place, wow, the mangroves are big. I've been getting stories for a long time that this is not a month's work but 20 years. The results are amazing," said Ganjar at the Graha Indah mangrove center.
Ganjar said that the large mangrove area was 150 hectares.
While the government will gradually implement a carbon tax, East Kalimantan has moved to produce carbon sequestration areas.
"If I'm not mistaken, it is 40 tons per hectare per day. These results must be written down and published so that everyone knows," said Ganjar.
According to Ganjar, the management of mangroves in Candi Indah village can be an example for other regions.
"For me, East Kalimantan has become a model. No one has done anything as concrete as in East Kalimantan," said Ganjar.
