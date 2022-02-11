PSI Responds to Ganjar's Apology for Wadas Incident
english.jpnn.com, JAWA TENGAH - The Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) has responded to Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo apologizing for the recent incident in Wadas village.
The incident happened on Tuesday (8/2) as residents rejected the construction of a dam, which caused a riot with police officers.
Ganjar immediately met the villagers and apologized.
"We really appreciate Mas Ganjar for apologizing and taking responsibility for the Wadas incident," said PSI Central Java chapter chairman Ken Ragil Turyono.
However, Ken said, Ganjar must show his commitment to preventing violence against the community.
Ken stressed the need for middle ground so that national strategic projects could actually benefit community members.
"There must be seriousness in finding a solution that is acceptable to all parties," said Ken. (ast/mcr20/jpnn)
