After Deadly Crash at Simpang Rapak, Transport Hours Scrutinized

jpnn.com, BALIKPAPAN - In response to the deadly collision at Simpang Rapak in Balikpapan, Friday (21/1), Regional Representative Council deputy chairman Mahyudin has asked the Balikpapan administration to revise the operating hours of heavy transportation.

"I ask the mayor of Balikpapan to revise the rules, because at 6 a.m., the streets in the city are already very busy," Mahyudin said, Friday (21/1).

According to Balikpapan Mayor Regulation Number 60/2016 concerning operational hours of heavy equipment transportation, 20-foot container trucks are prohibited from crossing protocol roads, including Simpang Rapak, at 6.30-9 a.m. and 3-6 p.m.

Meanwhile, 40-foot container trucks and others are prohibited from crossing protocol roads from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The vehicle causing Friday's crash was a 20-foot container truck crossing the road at 6.19 a.m., just minutes before its operational break.

The crash, following failed brakes, killed five people and injured dozens of others. (ast/mcr20/jpnn)

