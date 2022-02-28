JPNN.com

Monday, 28 February 2022 – 16:30 GMT+7
Ganjar Pranowo Goes Bald in Solidarity with Cancer Patients
Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo shaved off his hair in solidarity with children fighting cancer / Credit: The Central Java administration

english.jpnn.com, JAWA TENGAH - Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo shaved off his hair in participation of the Dare to Bald movement, Monday (28/2).

The movement was carried out in solidarity with children fighting cancer during the International Childhood Cancer Day.

Ganjar shaved his hair at his official residence and participated virtually the Dare to Bald activities at Paragon Mall Semarang.

"We all follow Mas Andy," said Ganjar, referring to Andy F. Noya, a senior journalist and social activist.

On that occasion, Ganjar also greeted a number of children with cancer virtually. They were from Manado, Surabaya, and Semarang.

Since 2019, Ganjar had participated in such an event, but this was the first time that he shaved off his hair.

"The hair can grow again. Building empathy and solidarity, I think, is important," he said.

A number of people also went bald simultaneously at Paragon Mall Semarang.

