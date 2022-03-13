Traditional Rituals to Mark Start of Construction of New Capital

english.jpnn.com, KALIMANTAN TIMUR - A three-day series of traditional rituals will mark the start of the construction of the new capital city, Nusantara, from March 13 to March 15.

President Joko Widodo is scheduled to attend and camp at the zero point where the State Palace will be built.

Jokowi ordered all governors to bring soil and water from their respective regions.

The soil and water from all over the country will later be used in traditional rituals in Sepaku district, North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan.

It is reported that all governors in Indonesia are currently preparing for the celebration event to welcome the construction of Nusantara.

The soil to be brought weighs 2 kilograms and the water weighs 1 liter, taken from places considered sacred and represents their respective regions.

East Kalimantan Governor Isran Noor plans to bring soil and water from two sacred places in Benua Etam, Kutai Lama and Paser.

"These two places represent the Sultanate in East Kalimantan," East Kalimantan secretariat official Syafranuddin told JPNN.com, Friday (11/3). (mcr14/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Ritual Adat IKN Nusantara, Jokowi Perintahkan Gubernur Bawa Tanah 2 Kilogram dan Air 1 Liter