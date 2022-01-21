At Least Five Killed in Serial Road Accident in Balikpapan

jpnn.com, BALIKPAPAN - A serial road accident killed at least five people at Simpang Rapak, Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, Friday (21/1) morning.

The East Kalimantan Police are still examining the possibility of more victims.

The driver of a container truck, identified with the initials MA, has been detained by the police.

East Kalimantan Police director Senior Commissioner Sonny Irawan said the accident started with MA (48) driving his vehicle from a parking lot on Jalan Pulau Balang.

His 20-foot container would transport 20 tons of water-cleaning lime to Kampung Baru, West Balikpapan.

"Arriving in front of Bank Mandiri Muara Rapak, the brakes were not working, and the truck slid out of control and crashed into the vehicles in front of it," said Sonny in a written statement.

Due to the accident, the Balikpapan Transportation Agency diverted the road to facilitate the evacuation process of victims.

"The traffic at Simpang Rapak is currently under control," said the agency. (mar1/mcr20/jpnn)

