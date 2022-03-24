Singaporean Minister Desmond Lee Invites Ganjar to World Forum

english.jpnn.com, SEMARANG - Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo received a visit from Singapore's Minister of National Development Desmond Lee at the Puri Gedeh Office, Semarang, Wednesday (23/3).

Lee invited Ganjar to attend the 2022 World Cities Summit (WCS), next July.

"We invited the Governor to come to Singapore to talk about leadership and the challenges of change," said Lee.

Also See: Bamsoet Invites World Leaders to Unite in Facing Climate Change

Lee said the leaders invited to the 2022 WCS were called the men of action.

According to him, Ganjar is a figure with real action, especially when facing changes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The leaders would discuss how to tackle climate change and post-pandemic challenges, he said.

Also See: World Parliaments to Convene in Bali to Tackle Climate Crisis

He added that Ganjar's arrival could give a new color to the biennial meeting.

Lee also talked a lot about investing. He praised the development of the Kendal Industrial Park and the existence of the Furniture and Wood Processing Industry Polytechnic.