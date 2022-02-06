JPNN.com

JPNN.com English News Ganjar Pranowo Falls from Bike, Injures Hand

Ganjar Pranowo Falls from Bike, Injures Hand

Sunday, 06 February 2022 – 22:40 GMT+7
Ganjar Pranowo Falls from Bike, Injures Hand - JPNN.com English
Ganjar Pranowo / Credit: ANTARA FOTO, Akbar Nugroho Gumay, aww.

english.jpnn.com, SEMARANG - Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo had an accident while cycling, Sunday (6/2) morning.

As a result, Ganjar underwent medical treatment at the dr. Kariadi General Hospital in Semarang.

Central Java administration spokesman Agung Kristiyanto said Ganjar injured his hand and required surgery.

Also See:

"We wish him a speedy recovery," Agung said.

According to Agung, Ganjar fell from his bicycle when he was monitoring crowd-prone areas and shelters for traders, who were fire victims, at the Johar Market.

"He fell while riding his bicycle to check preparations against Omicron. He usually rides his bicycle to meet the community," Agung said. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

Also See:

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Ganjar Kecelakaan, Masuk Rumah Sakit dan Harus Dioperasi

Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo had an accident while cycling, Sunday (6/2) morning.
TAGS   Ganjar Pranowo Bike Accident Hand Injuries central java

RELATED NEWS