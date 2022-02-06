Ganjar Pranowo Falls from Bike, Injures Hand

english.jpnn.com, SEMARANG - Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo had an accident while cycling, Sunday (6/2) morning.

As a result, Ganjar underwent medical treatment at the dr. Kariadi General Hospital in Semarang.

Central Java administration spokesman Agung Kristiyanto said Ganjar injured his hand and required surgery.

"We wish him a speedy recovery," Agung said.

According to Agung, Ganjar fell from his bicycle when he was monitoring crowd-prone areas and shelters for traders, who were fire victims, at the Johar Market.

"He fell while riding his bicycle to check preparations against Omicron. He usually rides his bicycle to meet the community," Agung said. (antara/mcr20/jpnn)

