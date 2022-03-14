JPNN.com

JPNN.com English News Jokowi Addresses Governors as Construction of Capital City Begins

Jokowi Addresses Governors as Construction of Capital City Begins

Monday, 14 March 2022 – 11:14 GMT+7
Jokowi Addresses Governors as Construction of Capital City Begins - JPNN.com English
President Joko Widodo (left) met with governors throughout Indonesia, Sunday (13/3) / Credit: The Presidential Secretariat

english.jpnn.com, KALIMANTAN TIMUR - President Joko Widodo addressed governors across Indonesia as they met in East Kalimantan to mark the start of the construction of the new capital city, Nusantara.

He emphasized that moving the state capital from Jakarta would mean better distribution of the economy, population, and infrastructure development.

"It doesn't mean we want to abandon Jakarta. Don't let anyone interpret that," said Jokowi in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, Sunday (13/3).

Also See:

The former Jakarta governor reminded that Indonesia has around 17,000 islands. However, 58 percent of Indonesia's economic growth is in Java.

"Currently, the magnet is in Jakarta. Some 56 percent of the population is in Java, so there is economic inequality, infrastructure inequality," said the President.

Jokowi hoped that with the new capital city, Indonesia would have an area full of infrastructure with international standards.

Also See:

Regional heads were present at the event, including Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa, and North Sumatra Governor Edy Rahmayadi. (tan/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Di Hadapan Anies Baswedan Cs, Jokowi Bicara soal IKN: Jangan Ada yang Mengartikan Itu

Jokowi addressed governors across Indonesia as they met in East Kalimantan.
TAGS   jokowi Governors capital city east kalimantan Nusantara

RELATED NEWS