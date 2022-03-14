Jokowi Addresses Governors as Construction of Capital City Begins

english.jpnn.com, KALIMANTAN TIMUR - President Joko Widodo addressed governors across Indonesia as they met in East Kalimantan to mark the start of the construction of the new capital city, Nusantara.

He emphasized that moving the state capital from Jakarta would mean better distribution of the economy, population, and infrastructure development.

"It doesn't mean we want to abandon Jakarta. Don't let anyone interpret that," said Jokowi in Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, Sunday (13/3).

Also See: Traditional Rituals to Mark Start of Construction of New Capital

The former Jakarta governor reminded that Indonesia has around 17,000 islands. However, 58 percent of Indonesia's economic growth is in Java.

"Currently, the magnet is in Jakarta. Some 56 percent of the population is in Java, so there is economic inequality, infrastructure inequality," said the President.

Jokowi hoped that with the new capital city, Indonesia would have an area full of infrastructure with international standards.

Regional heads were present at the event, including Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil, East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa, and North Sumatra Governor Edy Rahmayadi. (tan/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Di Hadapan Anies Baswedan Cs, Jokowi Bicara soal IKN: Jangan Ada yang Mengartikan Itu