Indra Kenz, Doni Salmanan in Good Health While in Detention: Police

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 – 01:52 GMT+7
Doni Salmanan and Indra Kenz / Credit: Ricardo, Firda Junita, JPNN

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Binary option fraud suspects Indra Kenz and Doni Salmanan, who are now being held by the criminal investigation unit of the National Police, are in good health, the police has said.

National Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Gatot Repli Handoko said that the medical team of the police always checked the health conditions of Indra and Doni.

"Our doctors always check the detainees in the detention center," said Gatot, Monday (15/3).

Gatot also confirmed that Doni had not applied for a suspension of detention.

"Investigators have not received [any letter]," said Gatot.

Indra and Doni were named suspects and have been detained since last week.

Indra is a suspect of fraud using the Binomo application.

Meanwhile, Doni is a suspect of fraud using the Quotex application.

