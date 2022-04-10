Police Name Three New Suspects in Indra Kenz's Fraud Case

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Investigators have named three new suspects in Indra Kenz's fraud case, according to the National Police special economic crimes director, Brigadier General Whisnu Hermawan.

Indra is a suspect in the alleged binary option fraud through the Binomo application.

The three new suspects are Indra's sister Nathania Kesuma, Indra's girlfriend Vanessa Khong, and Vanessa's father Rudiyanto Pei.

They were allegedly linked to money laundering.

"Three suspects, Nathania Kesuma, Vanessa Khong, and Rudiyanto Pei, are charged with Article 5 and/or Article 10 of Law Number 8/2010 concerning the prevention and eradication of money laundering, as well as Article 55 of the Criminal Code," said Whisnu.

Whisnu said the three suspects would undergo an examination on Thursday (14/4).

According to Whisnu, the three had allegedly helped Indra disguise or hide funds.

So far, investigators have named seven suspects in the Binomo case.