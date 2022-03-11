Police Confiscate Indra Kenz's Assets in Medan Over Alleged Fraud

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The National Police special economic crimes directorate has confiscated Indra Kenz's assets, which are estimated to be worth hundreds of billions of rupiah.

Director Brigadier General Whisnu Hermawan revealed that the confiscated assets consisted of a luxury car and two buildings in Medan, North Sumatra.

"We have confiscated a movable asset in the form of a Ferrari car in Medan and two buildings in Medan, which we suspect belong to [Indra]," said Whisnu in the Thamrin area, Central Jakarta, Thursday (10/3).

The directorate is also currently asking the court to confiscate some of Indra Kenz's assets in Jakarta and Tangerang, Banten.

Officers are currently investigating a number of other Indra Kenz assets such as luxury watches.

"We are still investigating whether they belong to [Indra] or that he just borrowed them," said Whisnu.

Indra has been named a suspect in a fraud case involving the Binomo application.

He has been detained by the criminal investigation unit. (mcr31/mcr20/jpnn)

