Captain Vincent Accused of Binary Option Fraud

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Pilot Vincent Raditya, best known as Captain Vincent, has been reported to the Jakarta Police over alleged binary option fraud through the Oxtrade application.

This was revealed by Jakarta Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Endra Zulpan.

"We receive the report yesterday," Zulpan said on Friday (1/4).

The police are currently studying the report.

Vincent was reported by a person with the initials FF, who claimed to have lost tens of millions of rupiah.

FF sent legal agents Irsan Gusfrianto and Prisky Riuzo Situru to file the report at the Jakarta Police headquarters, Thursday (31/3).

Vincent could be charged with the Electronic Information and Transactions (ITE) Law, the Money Laundering Act (TPPU), and the Criminal Code.

Previously, internet celebrities Indra Kenz and Doni Salmanan were also accused of similar fraud. (cr3/mcr20/jpnn)

