Police Name New Suspect in Indra Kenz's Binomo Case

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - The police have officially named a new suspect in the binary option fraud case through the Binomo application involving Indra Kenz.

The new suspect is one of the managers at Binomo, Brian Edgar Nababan.

National Police economic and special crimes director Brigadier General Whisnus Hermawan said Brian would be detained for 20 days starting April 1.

"Investigators have confiscated the suspect's laptop," said Whisnu in a written statement, Sunday (3/4).

An initial examination on Friday (1/4) showed that Brian's tasks was to offer affiliate jobs to people who were influential on social media.

"Since February 2019, the suspect has been assigned as Binomo's development manager in charge of offering Indonesian influencers to become Binomo affiliates with a profit-sharing system," said Whisnu.

Whisnu said that in 2018, Brian registered with Russian company 404 Group, which has a special partnership with Binomo.

Brian enrolled in the company probably because of his educational background having studied in Russia in 2014, before starting his career at Binomo as a customer support officer.