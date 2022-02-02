Actress Luna Maya Allegedly Becomes Victim of Phone Fraud
jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Indonesian actress Luna Maya has allegedly become a victim of phone fraud.
Luna admitted that she was called by someone offering a telephone package from a service provider.
According to her, she was asked for a one-time password (OTP), which should be kept secret from anyone.
"The person asked for transfers three times, and I thought to myself why this should be a top-up transaction or a transfer," said Luna in her vlog on YouTube, Wednesday (2/2).
After giving the OTP code, Luna also sent money to the fraudulent number.
Luna suffered a loss of nearly Rp 2 million.
"I'm sad not because of the nominal. It's only Rp 2 million. If it's Rp 200 million, I'll chase it, you know," she said.
Luna appealed to netizens to be careful of such fraud. (ded/mcr20/jpnn)
