Netizens Go Wild Over Missing Indra Kenz's Instagram Account

Netizens were shocked to find out that influencer Indra Kenz's Instagram account had disappeared.

They turned to Twitter to discuss the matter, which happened after Indra was arrested for fraud.

Indra was detained by the criminal investigation unit of the National Police after being named a suspect in a binary option fraud case.

He was charged with multiple articles and could face 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Before being arrested, Indra became increasingly known by the public as he often showed off his wealth on social media.

Indra's ex-fiance, Susyen Regina, said that Indra had been at the lowest point in his life.

Susyen said she had been suspicious of Indra's wealth.

"He said it was from the classes he taught," said Susyen in a program on Trans TV recently. (jlo/mcr20/jpnn)

