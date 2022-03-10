Jokowi to Appoint Former SBY Assistant as Head of New Capital City

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - President Joko Widodo will inaugurate Bambang Susantono as head of authority of the new state capital, Nusantara, according to the Presidential Secretariat.

The inauguration is set to be held on Thursday (10/3) afternoon.

Bambang is a former assistant to the sixth president of Indonesia, Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY).

According to the agenda presented by Presidential Secretariat head Heru Budi Hartono, the event will be preceded by the inauguration of Andi Sudirman Sulaiman as the definitive governor of South Sulawesi.

"Then, there are Bambang Susantono as head of authority of the new state capital and Dhony Rahajoe as his deputy," said Heru in Jakarta.

Andi will be sworn in as South Sulawesi Governor for the remainder of the 2022-2023 office term, replacing Nurdin Abdullah who was caught in a corruption case.

The inauguration of the three state officials will be broadcast live on YouTube starting at 2.45 p.m.

Bambang was the transportation deputy minister from 2009 to 2014 and was the executor of the duties of the transportation minister in the SBY era.