Jokowi Stops Packaged Cooking Oil Subsidies

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - President Joko Widodo has stopped subsidies for packaged cooking oil, according to the Presidential Staff Office.

The Jokowi administration has decided to only provide subsidies for bulk cooking oil.

Expert staff member Edy Priyono said the policy was taken in order to maintain the sustainability of the domestic cooking oil industry.

Also See: Sigit Asks Police Chiefs to Guard Distribution of Cooking Oil

"The President wants to maintain the balance to protect the interests of the community and producers," said Edy in a press release in Jakarta on Saturday (19/3).

Edy admitted that it would not be easy to implement the new policy because the government must ensure the availability of bulk cooking oil supplies so that there would be no shortage in the market.

With the issuance of this policy, it will open up opportunities for consumers to switch from packaged cooking oil to bulk.

Edy assessed that the potential for leakage in distribution would also increase. Therefore, a maximum supervision is needed so that the provision of subsidies for bulk cooking oil can be right on target.

"The challenge is indeed very big, but the government has prepared various scenarios so that the implementation of the policy runs well in the field," he said. (ant/fat/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Jokowi Cabut Subsidi Minyak Goreng Kemasan karena Peduli dengan Rakyat & Industri