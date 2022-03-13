President Jokowi, First Lady Iriana Arrive in East Kalimantan

english.jpnn.com, KALIMANTAN TIMUR - President Joko Widodo arrived at Sultan Aji Muhammad Sulaiman Sepinggan International Airport, Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, Sunday (13/3) at around 4 p.m. local time.

He flew on the Presidential Aircraft Indonesia-1, accompanied by First Lady Iriana.

Jokowi was welcomed by East Kalimantan Governor Isran Noor, Major General Teguh Pujo Rumekso, and Inspector General Imam Sugianto.

The President will brief the governors at the Novotel Hotel, Balikpapan, in the evening.

The next day, Jokowi will visit the new capital city, Nusantara, which is under work in North Penajam Paser regency. (tan/mcr20/jpnn)

This news has been broadcast on JPNN.com with the title: Cuaca Cerah Menyambut Jokowi di Kaltim, Dua Jenderal Menyambut