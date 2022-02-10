Policewoman Arrested in South Jakarta for Avoiding Work in Manado

english.jpnn.com, MANADO - The Jakarta Police arrested policewoman Brigadier C in the Kemang area, South Jakarta, Wednesday (9/2).

Brigadier C, who served at the Manado Police, has been on the run since January for leaving the police service.

After being arrested, she was immediately flown to Manado, North Sulawesi, to be examined.

North Sulawesi Police spokesman Senior Commissioner Jules Abraham Abast said Brigadier C had been on the wanted list since January 31 as she had left her duties since November 15.

The Manado Police would propose for a disrespectful dismissal against her for violating professional code of ethics, Jules told reporters on Wednesday (9/2).

This is because Brigadier C has left her duties without permission for more than 30 consecutive days.

Even if Brigadier C was nowhere to be found, she could be tried in absentia, Jules added. (cuy/mcr20/jpnn)

