Drug Suspect in South Sumatra Shot While Resisting Arrest

english.jpnn.com, SUMATERA SELATAN - The Ogan Komering Ulu (OKU) Police in South Sumatra paralyzed a man with the initials AP (38) during his arrest on Friday (11/2) afternoon.

Police shot AP with gunfire for resisting the arrest that took place on Jalan Imam Bonjol, Baturaja City, OKU.

AP was a suspected drug dealer from East OKU.

"The suspect was arrested for possession of meth," said OKU Police spokesman Adjutant Commissioner Mardi Nursal in Baturaja, Saturday (12/2).

AP allegedly distributed crystal meth in Baturaja.

The public reported AP for a suspected drug transaction.

During the arrest, AP attempted to shoot police officers using a homemade firearm.

The suspect was then shot in the leg, said Mardi.