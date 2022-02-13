Drug Suspect in South Sumatra Shot While Resisting Arrest
Sunday, 13 February 2022 – 14:40 GMT+7
english.jpnn.com, SUMATERA SELATAN - The Ogan Komering Ulu (OKU) Police in South Sumatra paralyzed a man with the initials AP (38) during his arrest on Friday (11/2) afternoon.
Police shot AP with gunfire for resisting the arrest that took place on Jalan Imam Bonjol, Baturaja City, OKU.
AP was a suspected drug dealer from East OKU.
"The suspect was arrested for possession of meth," said OKU Police spokesman Adjutant Commissioner Mardi Nursal in Baturaja, Saturday (12/2).
AP allegedly distributed crystal meth in Baturaja.
The public reported AP for a suspected drug transaction.
During the arrest, AP attempted to shoot police officers using a homemade firearm.
The suspect was then shot in the leg, said Mardi.
The OKU Police in South Sumatra paralyzed a suspected drug dealer during his arrest.
