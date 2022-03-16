Police Confiscate Doni Salmanan's Assets, Including Luxury Cars

english.jpnn.com, JAKARTA - Investigators from the cyber crime directorate of the National Police showed a number of assets belonging to fraud suspect Doni Salmanan.

Police confiscated the assets from Doni's house in West Bandung, West Java, Sunday (14/3).

The assets included luxury cars, clothes, and big motorbikes.

According to JPNN.com's monitoring, a total of six luxury cars belonging to Doni were confiscated, including Porsche, Fortuner, and Lamborghini.

Furthermore, there were six big Ninja bikes, one chopper bike, and one trail bike.

In addition, luxury pieces of clothing, jackets, and shoes were also displayed by investigators at the press conference.

There were also Rp 3 billion in cash, savings books, macbooks, and reading books about trading. (mcr20/jpnn)

